Petition filed in HC to direct Governor to nominate Thackeray as MLC within three days

A petition has been filed in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking directions to the Governor to decide on the proposal by the cabinet of ministers to nominate chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray as...

Updated: May 01, 2020 01:11 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya,

A petition has been filed in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking directions to the Governor to decide on the proposal by the cabinet of ministers to nominate chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray as a member of the legislative Council (MLC) within three days. The petition sought urgent directions on the grounds that if Thackeray is not appointed as an MLC, he will cease to be the CM from May 28, which will lead to administrative uncertainties at the time of Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The petition, filed by social activist Surinder Arora through senior advocate Satish Talekar, claimed that if state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari does not act upon the cabnet’s proposal it would lead to ‘administrative uncertainties, destabilisation of the government, social chaos and political disorder in wake of Covid-19 outbreak.’ The petition added that the Governor is bound by the aid and advise of the cabinet but the BJP, ‘as a part of its political game plan’ is trying to make Thackeray step down as CM with the help of the Governor.

The plea further states that Thackeray could be nominated as an MLC under Article 171 (5) of the Constitution, which states that members to be nominated to the legislative Council by the Governor shall have special knowledge or practical experience in literature, science, art, cooperative movement and social service, and Thackeray been a professional photographer, editor and social worker.

The petition was mentioned today in the HC and has sought for an urgent hearing on May 5.



