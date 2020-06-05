Pets can be taken out for 20 minutes per day during lockdown: State informs HC

In a major relief for pet owners in the city, the state has informed the Bombay high court that they will be allowing owners to take their pets outdoors for 20 minutes per day, as per the June 1 guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board (AWB).

The state has, however, said that while the 20 minutes slot will differ from area to area, the same will not be applicable in containment zones and a circular on such zones will be issued later in the day.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice AA Sayyed were hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by animal activist Vineeta Tandon seeking directions to the state to lift restrictions imposed on taking pets outdoors for a walk during the lockdown. They were informed by the advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni that a circular was issued by the state government in this regard and restrictions had been lifted partially.

While apprising the bench of the decision, Kumbhakoni said that the Animal Welfare Board which is a statutory body constituted under section 4 of the Cruelty to Animals Act had issued guidelines for taking pets outdoor to answer nature’s call during the lockdown. Kumbhakoni informed the bench that as per the guidelines the state had decided to lift the restrictions and allow owners to take their pets outdoors for 20 minutes per day. However, he said that the guidelines would not be implemented in its entirety in containment zones and a separate circular would be issued.

The state through additional government pleader Manish Pabale informed the bench that as all the prayers raised in the petition had been addressed, the PIL could be disposed of.

Apart from allowing pets to be taken outdoors, the petition had sought directions to the police to allow feeders to feed strays during the lockdown and to allow movement of veterinary ambulances and private vehicles to take ailing animals to veterinary hospitals.

Pabale said that as instructions were already issued to the police to permit feeders and to issue requisite passes to ambulances and private vehicles to operate, the non-compliance of the instructions by the police could not be the grounds for continuing the PIL.

After hearing the submissions, the bench accepted the stand of the state and said that it had concluded hearing arguments in the case and would pronounce its order later.