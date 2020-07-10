Sections
Home / Mumbai News / PG medical, dental aspirants ask Maharashtra CET cell to accept fees online

PG medical, dental aspirants ask Maharashtra CET cell to accept fees online

After weeks of delay, the state common entrance test (CET) cell released the second seat allotment list for postgraduate medical and dental students late on Monday night. Many...

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 00:48 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

After weeks of delay, the state common entrance test (CET) cell released the second seat allotment list for postgraduate medical and dental students late on Monday night. Many students, however, are facing admission-related challenges owing to the Covid-19 outbreak and are urging the state to permit them to complete the admission procedure, including payment of fee, online. The deadline for completing the admission confirmation process is July 14.

State CET cell commissioner Sandeep Kadam did not answer HT’s calls or messages to clarify on the issue.

While the admission rules state that students have to submit documents and their fees by physically being present at the allotted college in order to confirm their seat, in a circular released in the third week of April, the state CET cell requested the medical and dental institutes to share contact details of staffers handling admissions. It further requested colleges to make arrangements for a payment portal, so that students can pay the fees and confirm admissions once the seat allotment list is released. However, there’s been no update on the same as yet.

Since Tuesday, a host of students approached the common entrance test (CET) cell, stating that they cannot report to their allotted colleges to confirm their admissions as many are either tested positive for Covid-19, or have a family member who is coronavirus-positive and is therefore under quarantine.



“My father and I tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week of June and are currently at a quarantine facility. As per rules, aspirants need to visit the allotted college to submit all the required documents along with fees to confirm admissions. But we are helpless in the current situation,” said a student.

He added that many aspirants, most of them being final-year MBBS students who have been working at civic hospitals across the state for the past three months and contracted the virus in the line of duty, requested the state CET cell to allow the completion of the process online instead of being physically present at colleges.

Students who are allotted a seat in another city are more worried.

“The day the list was released [Monday] I was feeling unwell. On Wednesday, my test result came positive for Covid-19. Now my parents’ test results are also positive, and all of us are home quarantined. None of us can go to the college to complete the admission process, and the CET cell should allow us to do so online,” said a student who is allotted a college in Pune.

Students claim that they would have to spend huge amounts to complete the admission procedure by going to the college.

“My allotted college is closer to Mumbai, and I reside in Jalna, where the authorities imposed a complete lockdown from June. To confirm my seat, I’ll have to hire a private vehicle and the entire journey will cost me at least ₹25,000-30,000. The CET cell needs to take all of these factors into consideration and allow the acceptance of fees online,” said another student.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Here’s how to spot comet NEOWISE in July before it disappears for 6,000 yrs
Jul 10, 2020 01:48 IST
PSI succumbs to Covid-19 in Mumbai, 54-year-old constable dies in Thane
Jul 10, 2020 01:33 IST
₹1.33-L fines collected since July 4 in Panvel for flouting lockdown norms
Jul 10, 2020 01:25 IST
Hawkers dump vegetables on road near Mumbai after civic officials shut market for flouting social distancing norms
Jul 10, 2020 01:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.