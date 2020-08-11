PIL seeks Covid preparedness at Ratnagiri during Ganesh festival

Concerned with the lack of health workers and adequate medical staff to screen and treat the large number of people who will be travelling to the Konkan for the upcoming Ganeshotsav, public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay high court seeking to appoint staff to the approved posts in Ratnagiri district that are lying vacant.

The PIL has claimed that as there is an imminent threat of the spread of Covid-19 outbreak during the festive season. The authorities should be asked to fill up the nearly 200 vacant posts of medical officers and staff on an urgent basis, as the existing staff was incapable of coping with the Covid situation in Ratnagiri. The state has been directed to file its response and the matter is posted for hearing after two weeks.

A division bench of justice A A Sayed and justice S P Tavade while hearing public interest litigation filed by Khalil Hasanmiya Wasta, a fisherman from Ratnagiri was informed by advocate Rakesh Bhatkar that as the Ganesh Utsav was starting later this month, lakhs of residents from the districts working or employed in Mumbai and Pune were expected to return. Bhatkar submitted that data received from the district health authorities showed that it was not equipped to deal with Covid-19 in the event of such a large number of people arriving in the district.

The PIL states, “It is pertinent to note that at present the immediate threat posed is due to the upcoming festivals like Ganesh Utsav, where large numbers of people are expected to travel in Konkan Region from the rest of Maharashtra. Under these circumstances, it is incumbent upon the state to get itself ready for any medical exigencies which may arise due to the upcoming festival seasons.”

Bhatkar further stated that nearly 16 out of 19 sanctioned posts of medical officers in Government hospitals were vacant and only 34 out of 181 posts of other medical staff had been filled across government-run rural hospitals in the Ratnagiri District. He added that the problem was not only restricted to Ratnagiri but government hospitals across Maharashtra were facing issues of lack of medical staff, which are required to be addressed.

Wasta had earlier filed another PIL wherein he had sought setting up of a dedicated Covid testing laboratory in Ratnagiri as there was none and test samples had to be sent to Sangli. The bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta had taken cognizance of the submissions in the PIL and widened the scope of the petition to cover the entire state. The PIL was disposed of after the state assured the court that it had made arrangements for testing as per the ICMR guidelines across the state and had also set up a dedicated lab in Ratnagiri.

After the government lawyer sought time to respond to the plea, the bench granted the same and posted further hearing after two weeks.