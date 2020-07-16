Plans on for FYJC admissions

Sections
With the entire application process for First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) moving online, city colleges are now planning the way ahead to conduct the admission process, following safety norms.

“A lot of our staff members stay in the suburbs and in places far from the college. Coming to the college will be tough for them. While we can arrange pick-up and drop facility for them, there is definitely a lot of risk involved,” said Ashok Wadia, principal, Jai Hind college, Churchgate. The college has also started looping in its student council to ensure a smooth admission process.

Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal, VG Vaze College, Mulund, said verification of documents can be a major challenge. “On the first day, 800 parents come to us to confirm their admissions and this is not possible this year. We have to find a way to provisionally admit students and check their documents later,” he said.

This year, the education department has announced that the entire admission process for FYJC would be online. Students in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region can begin filling Part 1 of their application forms, which consist of basic details, from July 26 on the official website of the deputy directorate- https://mumbai.11thadmission.org.in . From July 16 to 24, the website would allow students to fill mock registration forms to get them acquainted with the system. The process of filling Part 2 of the form would begin after results of SSC exams are declared.



