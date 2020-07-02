PMC Bank depositors stage online protest

Customers of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) bank conducted an online protest demanding the return of their money deposited in the scam-hit bank.

Many protestors said their entire savings was locked up in the bank and they were finding it difficult to run their household especially amid the lockdown.

The depositors said they were first hit by the PMC Bank fraud, then Covid-19 pandemic and added that they now have no work owing to the lockdown. They also criticised the government saying that the YES Bank issue was solved within 24 hours but they have been left in the lurch for months without any respite.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed restrictions on the bank in September, 2019 alleging major financial irregularities.