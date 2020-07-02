Sections
Home / Mumbai News / PMC Bank depositors stage online protest

PMC Bank depositors stage online protest

Customers of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) bank conducted an online protest demanding the return of their money deposited in the scam-hit bank.Many protestors said...

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:58 IST

By Naresh R Kamath,

Customers of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) bank conducted an online protest demanding the return of their money deposited in the scam-hit bank.

Many protestors said their entire savings was locked up in the bank and they were finding it difficult to run their household especially amid the lockdown.

The depositors said they were first hit by the PMC Bank fraud, then Covid-19 pandemic and added that they now have no work owing to the lockdown. They also criticised the government saying that the YES Bank issue was solved within 24 hours but they have been left in the lurch for months without any respite.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed restrictions on the bank in September, 2019 alleging major financial irregularities.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yamunanagar, Ambala districts brace for monsoon
Jul 03, 2020 02:26 IST
No bidder for Ludhiana Improvement Trust complex; dept earns ₹4.83 crore by auctioning 19 other properties
Jul 03, 2020 02:26 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jul 03, 2020 02:23 IST
Teachings and quotes by the Dalai Lama to find inner strength and happiness
Jul 03, 2020 02:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.