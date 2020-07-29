Sections
Home / Mumbai News / PMC Bank fraud case: Pre-arrest bail pleas of 2 directors rejected

PMC Bank fraud case: Pre-arrest bail pleas of 2 directors rejected

The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail applications filed by two directors of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank. After perusing...

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 00:55 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail applications filed by two directors of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank.

After perusing investigation papers pertaining to the ₹7,457-crore PMC Bank fraud case, justice Sadhana Jadhav pronounced an operative order of rejecting the anticipatory bail pleas filed by Gurnam Singh Hothi and Daljit Singh Bal and observed that neither of the directors deserved the discretionary relief of pre-arrest bail. A detailed reasoning for the dismissal of the pleas is awaited.

Hothi and Bal had moved HC after the sessions court rejected their anticipatory bail pleas. The sessions court granted them interim protection from arrest till June 15, which was extended by HC from time to time. But on Thursday, justice Jadhav also withdrew the interim protection, thus paving the way for the arrest of the two accused in the case.

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had on September 30 last year registered an offence in connection with the fraud at the multi-state scheduled cooperative bank, accusing many of its directors of illegally extending huge loans to realty firm Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and its group companies.



According to the Reserve Bank of India, PMC Bank had masked 44 problematic loan accounts involving advances worth ₹7,457.49 crore to some entities, including HDIL, by tampering with its core banking system and these accounts were accessible only to limited staff members.

The bank had created 21,049 fictitious accounts in a bid to ensure that its master data tallies to the loan disbursals, the RBI stated in an affidavit filed in response to other PMC Bank-related petitions before HC.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

University of Mumbai’s admission process for undergraduate courses is a nightmare: Students
Jul 29, 2020 00:53 IST
Maharashtra raises claim of ₹15,178 crore for lockdown losses
Jul 29, 2020 00:50 IST
Elgar Parishad case: Sudha Bharadwaj getting access to proper health facilities in jail, NIA tells Bombay HC
Jul 29, 2020 00:48 IST
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
Jul 29, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.