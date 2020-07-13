Sections
Home / Mumbai News / PMC Bank scam accused Rakesh Wadhawan tests positive for Covid-19

PMC Bank scam accused Rakesh Wadhawan tests positive for Covid-19

Rakesh Wadhawan, an accused in the ₹6,670 crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank scam and director of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), lodged in the...

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:06 IST

By Suraj Ojha and Vijay Kumar Yadav,

Rakesh Wadhawan, an accused in the ₹6,670 crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank scam and director of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), lodged in the Arthur Road central prison, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Wadhawan was admitted to JJ Hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness. He tested positive on Friday and was shifted to GT Hospital, which is a dedicated Covid facility. Hospital sources said that his condition is stable now.

Deepak Pandey, inspector-general of police (south range) confirmed the development and said that the jail authority would now ask six inmates who were in close contact with Wadhawan in the Arthur Road jail, to undergo Covid-19 test. This includes Wadhawan’s son Sarang Wadhawan as well.

Wadhawan and his son Sarang were arrested on October 3, 2019, by the economic offence wing (EOW) in Mumbai after they were named in the FIR registered by Reserve Bank of India on September 30.



EOW in their charge sheet claimed that Rakesh Wadhawan is the key accused of the fraud as the ‘patriarch’ of the HDIL’s business. He gradually plotted the fraud and obtained loans from the bank with the help of other accused, the agency alleged. The police investigation has revealed that HDIL accounted for 73% of the bank’s total loan book.

On September 23, 2019, the RBI had placed restrictions on PMC Bank and barred it from proceeding fresh loans or accepting deposits.

The EOW has arrested a total of 15 people in the case. All accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman creates scene on road, leads to traffic jam, gets challan
Jul 13, 2020 01:41 IST
Education department set to train 40,000 teachers for online learning
Jul 13, 2020 01:38 IST
Elgar Parishad: P Varavara Rao hallucinating we are waiting for him outside jail, claims family of Telugu poet
Jul 13, 2020 01:38 IST
Students struggle to fund education: Survey
Jul 13, 2020 01:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.