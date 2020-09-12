Sections
Pocso Act applies only when a child is harassed with sexual intent: Bombay HC

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:52 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday granted anticipatory bail to a Pune resident booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for tearing off the clothes of a minor girl during a scuffle. The court said the provisions of the law are applicable only when a child is harassed with sexual intent.

“In order to attract the provisions of the Pocso Act, 2012, it is necessary to commit an act of harassment with sexual intent,” said justice Bharati Dangre while granting pre-arrest bail to Ravindra Khude.

Khude was booked on the basis of a 17-year-old girl’s complaint on August 1.

The judge noted the reading of the first information reports (FIRs) by the parties in the case against each other suggested petty rivalry between two families. Dangre said on account of some petty reasons, there was verbal altercation over some trivial issues. It aggravated and resulted into a scuffle, added Dangre.



