Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / POCSO Act applies only when a child is harassed with sexual intent: Bombay HC

POCSO Act applies only when a child is harassed with sexual intent: Bombay HC

The judge noted the reading of the First Information Reports by the parties in the case against each other suggested petty rivalry between two families

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 17:22 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The accused was booked on the basis of a 17-year-old girl’s complaint on August 1. Photo for representational purpose only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Bombay high court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to a Pune resident booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for tearing off clothes of a minor girl during a scuffle. It said provisions of the law are applicable only when a child is harassed with sexual intent.

“In order to attract the provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012, it is necessary to commit an act of harassment with sexual intent,” said justice Bharati Dangre while granting pre-arrest bail to the accused.

The accused was booked on the basis of a 17-year-old girl’s complaint on August 1.

The judge noted the reading of the First Information Reports by the parties in the case against each other suggested petty rivalry between two families. Dangre said on account of some petty reasons, there was verbal altercation over some trivial issues. It aggravated and resulted into a scuffle, added Dangre.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
Sep 12, 2020 16:57 IST
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
Sep 12, 2020 16:18 IST
India backs Afghanistan in historic talks with Taliban. Read full statement
Sep 12, 2020 18:05 IST
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Sep 12, 2020 16:47 IST

latest news

Smith passes concussion test, available to play second ODI
Sep 12, 2020 18:20 IST
IIM Calcutta faculty concerned over institute allowing students to stay on campus
Sep 12, 2020 18:17 IST
Any recognition is always encouraging, says Kashmiri chef Prateek Sadhu as he debuts at a new columnist in HT Brunch
Sep 12, 2020 18:14 IST
APT headquarters to be shifted from Shimla to Palampur: CM Jai Ram
Sep 12, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.