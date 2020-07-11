POCSO court rejects bail plea of man accused of raping minor daughter

The incident came to light after the minor victim broke down before her friend and revealed about the sexual assault. (HT Photo)

A special court constituted to try cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, rejected the bail plea of a man (50), who is accused of raping his minor daughter (16).

The court refused the bail even after the victim, who is the complainant in the case, and the mother sought to withdraw the complaint against the accused, who was arrested on January 20 by Antop Hill police station authorities.

The accused allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted his daughter between 2015 and January 2020, when his wife was away at their native place.

The incident came to light after the minor victim broke down before her friend and revealed about the sexual assault.

Then, her friend contacted the victim’s mother and informed her about the incident.

Soon, the victim filed a complaint with Antop Hill police station in Mumbai.

The accused, in his bail plea, contended that the daughter had filed a false case, as he had refused to let her go out of the house frequently.

The prosecution objected to the plea, citing it as a heinous offence.

The court also considered the medical evidence collected by the police during the investigation that supported the contentions of rape of the minor.

“The medical evidence shows the direct involvement of the accused. The offence of rape is on the minor. It is an offence against the state and society. The submission that the mother and the victim want to withdraw the complaint, as allegations are not true, is rejected,” observed the special court while rejecting the accused’s bail plea.