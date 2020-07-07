Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Poddar hospital gets robot to distribute food, medicines

Poddar hospital gets robot to distribute food, medicines

To minimise contact between healthcare staff and people admitted in the quarantine ward at Poddar Hospital in Worli, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has acquired a robot...

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

To minimise contact between healthcare staff and people admitted in the quarantine ward at Poddar Hospital in Worli, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has acquired a robot named ‘Gollar’ for food, water and medicine distribution. The automated machine has several trays where items can be placed, and it is remote monitored to move around the room, where people in quarantine can come and pick up the items.

This will limit the number of times health workers have to interact with quarantine patients, and reduce chances of nurses and hospital staff getting infected. According to Maharashtra Minister for environment, Aaditya Thackeray, the robot will also be used to distribute medicines and food to patients at the National Sports Complex of India’s (NSCI) stadium done in Worli, where a 530-bed jumbo facility is operational for Covid-19 patients.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pending salaries: Kasturba nurses call off strike after assurance but docs threaten mass resignations
Jul 07, 2020 23:27 IST
Sanitation worker dies of Covid
Jul 07, 2020 23:26 IST
Jail inmates allowed to consult private lawyers via video conference
Jul 07, 2020 23:26 IST
HC asks DU for its final decision on holding exams
Jul 07, 2020 23:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.