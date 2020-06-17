Police books Covid patient for assaulting doctor

Sections
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 00:47 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Amboli police booked a 33-year-old Covid-19 patient for allegedly assaulting and molesting a 29-year-old doctor at a Covid care centre (CCC) located on New Link Road, Andheri.

Police said the accused, a resident of Juhu, has been undergoing treatment at the CCC, where the complainant, a doctor attached with the K/East ward, was giving service.

“Last night the accused told the doctor to discharge him as he was not comfortable there. When the doctor told him they can only discharge him after following due procedure, he got angry and assaulted the doctor. He also touched her inappropriately,” said a police officer.

The doctor informed the police about the incident. Someshwar Kamthe, senior inspector, Amboli police station, said, “We have booked the accused and shifted him to Cooper Hospital. We are yet to ascertain the cause behind his action and are investigating the case.”



“As the accused is a Covid patient we haven’t interrogated him for now. We are taking all precautions,” Kamthe added.

Police have booked the accused under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

