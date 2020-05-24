Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Police hunt for drug addict who murdered sadhu, friend in Maharashtra’s Nanded

Police hunt for drug addict who murdered sadhu, friend in Maharashtra’s Nanded

Locals discovered the bodies of Swami Rudra Pratap Maharaj and Bhagwan Shinde, 50, inside the Sri Nirvani Math in Nagthana village and informed the police about the murders.

Updated: May 24, 2020 15:51 IST

By Manish K Pathak | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Mumbai

As per preliminary inquiry, it appears that Lingare was planning to break into the ashram but Shinde did not support him so he strangled him in a fit of rage around 1am on Sunday, said Magar. (HT File photo)

Police in Maharashtra’s Nanded district have launched a manhunt for a 25-year-old drug addict who allegedly killed two people, including a 33-year-old sadhu (seer), in a village early on Sunday.

Locals discovered the bodies of Swami Rudra Pratap Maharaj and Bhagwan Shinde, 50, inside the Sri Nirvani Math in Nagthana village and informed the police about the murders.

Vijay Kumar Magar, the superintendent of police of Nanded, confirmed the murders.

“The accused, Sainath Lingare, is a resident of the same village in Nagthana and managed to flee. We have been searching for him,” Magar said.



Magar said Lingare is a drug addict and has been booked for car thefts in the past. He also said Lingare and Shinde knew each other and they were seen together on Saturday evening.

As per preliminary inquiry, it appears that Lingare was planning to break into the ashram but Shinde did not support him so he strangled him in a fit of rage around 1am on Sunday, said Magar.

Lingare then came to the ashram and killed the sadhu at 4am in his room by strangling him. There were three to four people inside the ashram but they were sleeping in another room and did not hear the ruckus.

Magar said Langare fled from the spot after killing the sadhu.

There is also an injury mark on Shinde’s body and police are trying to find out the object Lingare used to kill him, added Magar.

Umri Police have registered a case of murder against Lingare under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

Umri Police have been inquiring if any valuables are missing from the ashram, added the officer.

The murders come more than a month after three people, including two seers, were lynched by a mob in Gadchinchale village of Palghar district.

More than 160 people, including minors, have been arrested by the state’s Criminal Investigation Department, which is probing the Palghar lynching case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

VVS Laxman praises specially-abled child bowling at nets
May 24, 2020 16:19 IST
Mumbai man booked for assaulting wife over ‘tasteless’ khichdi
May 24, 2020 16:18 IST
Pakistan cricketer Taufeeq Umar tests positive for Covid-19
May 24, 2020 16:19 IST
Actor Rohan Mehra pens an emotional post on Mohit Baghel’s death
May 24, 2020 16:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.