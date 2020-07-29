Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Police hunt for Sudanese national who fled from Colaba hotel after testing positive for Covid-19

Police hunt for Sudanese national who fled from Colaba hotel after testing positive for Covid-19

Colaba police have launched a manhunt for a Sudanese national who fled from a Colaba hotel after he tested positive for Covid-19. Police have also booked the owner of a hotel who...

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 00:48 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

Colaba police have launched a manhunt for a Sudanese national who fled from a Colaba hotel after he tested positive for Covid-19. Police have also booked the owner of a hotel who had organised tests for 59 foreign nationals but kept the civic authority in the dark about the escape of the Covid-positive patient.

Police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) based on the complaint of Dharamprakash Satish Kumar Kori, 31, a civic doctor from Tardeo.

According to Kori’s complaint, on July 23, Rahim Turk, owner of Hotel Aga Begh in Apollo Port, called 59 foreign nationals to his hotel. The foreigners wanted to get themselves tested, and Turk helped them by calling the staff from a private lab to the hotel to conduct the tests.

“The report of one Sudanese national Ahmed Hamid Ahmed Almeen, who was staying at Colaba’s Kishan Hotel, came positive following which he fled from the hotel,” said an officer from Colaba police station.



Turk called a large number of people together for the tests without getting the requisite permission. He also did not inform the municipal office about the escape of the Covid-positive foreigner. When civic officials learnt about the incident on Monday, they approached Colaba police and an FIR was registered against Turk and Almeen under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Epidemic Act.

Sangramsinh Nishandar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1 confirmed the development and said, “Our men are looking for the Covid-19 positive Sudanese national.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Waive off unjustified power bills or MNS will be forced to intervene, Raj Thackeray tells cousin and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Jul 29, 2020 01:11 IST
2 steal 100kg butter, cheese from pav bhaji joint, held
Jul 29, 2020 01:05 IST
Metro Bhavan hearings starts from Tuesday
Jul 29, 2020 01:04 IST
200 PG seats in government medical, dental colleges may go vacant: Experts
Jul 29, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.