Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Police probe anti-national activities by illegal telephone exchange in Govandi

Police probe anti-national activities by illegal telephone exchange in Govandi

The Mumbai crime branch during an inquiry into the illegal international telephone exchange busted on Saturday, learnt that the arrested accused Sameer Alwari, 38, who was operating the exchange in...

Updated: May 31, 2020 20:49 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The Mumbai crime branch during an inquiry into the illegal international telephone exchange busted on Saturday, learnt that the arrested accused Sameer Alwari, 38, who was operating the exchange in Govandi, had travelled to Nepal earlier and was in touch with several people from Nepal, Gulf and European countries for more than five years. The police have also been inquiring about his financial transaction. Alwari was produced in the court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody till June 9.

Alwari was arrested on Saturday after the Military Intelligence unit found several calls were coming to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) from abroad but the numbers were Indian.

The calls that were coming from abroad were landing in the illegal telephone exchange in Govandi and later they were diverted to J&K showing the Indian numbers, said deputy commissioner of police Akbar Pathan of the crime branch.

The two mobile numbers were traced to Govandi. These two numbers were kept under surveillance. All the calls received by the parallel exchange were made from abroad, added officer.



Apart from Mumbai crime branch, the central agencies are also probing if a terror or spy network was operating using multiple SIM boxes as several calls were made to defence establishments in J&K, added official.

Following information, the Mumbai crime branch’s unit 6 conducted raid in Govandi in Alwari’s residence and arrested him. During raid police seized a total of five SIM boxes, of which one was inactive, and have also recovered 223 SIM cards, 10 mobile phones, a laptop modem, connection board and batteries in the raid.

Alwari was previously arrested in Thane in 2017 for similar crimes. After scrutinising the number and its call records it was found Alwari made and received several calls from other countries like Nepal, several countries from the Gulf and Europe. The accused would illegally convert voice-over-internet telephony (VoIP) calls from abroad into a local call through the illegal international gateway.

A SIM box routes international calls as local calls, allowing the box operator to bypass international rates charged by local mobile network operators. The SIM boxes are fitted with hundreds of GSM SIM cards procured using fake IDs.

There is a possibility that the parallel exchange suspected to be used for anti-national activities by unfriendly nations.

In February this year, the crime branch has busted a similar racket operating from Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Changaramkulam in Kerala. Police seized a total of eight SIM boxes and recovered 686 SIM cards from the raids in the two cities.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Google Home users are encountering a weird bug while creating new routines
May 31, 2020 21:10 IST
With 158 new Covid-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand, tally increases to 907
May 31, 2020 21:04 IST
Uttarakhand’s hilly areas lack containment zones despite spike in Covid-19 cases
May 31, 2020 21:04 IST
Pune to see additional relaxations, PMC order expected today
May 31, 2020 21:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.