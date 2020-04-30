Police step up security measures in other slums to contain spread

In a bid to contain further outbreak of Covid-19 at Kurla and Sakinaka slums in L ward, which is becoming a hotspot after densely populated slums like Worli Koliwada and Dharavi, Sakinaka and Powai police are taking a slew of measures to ensure people follow lockdown orders and social distancing norms.

Ankit Goyal, DCP of zone 10 which covers Jogeshwari (East), Andheri (E), Sakinaka and Powai, said, “The slums in Sakinaka are dense and congested. Most of the residents there are labourers. As most rooms in these slums are shared by a number people, our officers are trying to convince them to stay in their houses. There are many containment zones here; hence we ensure vegetables vendors, grain sellers drive their vehicles till the entry points of the containment zones, thus making it easy for the residents.”

Kishor Sawant, senior inspector from Sakinaka police station, said, “In my jurisdiction there are 89 positive patients and 45 containment zones. I have deployed police teams in markets, junctions, containment zones and have asked them to send us pictures of the areas every two to three hours to update me with the situation. If a team reports that people are not listening to them, we send additional men to handle the situation.”

“We have additional hands to help the needy people as well as us in maintaining law and order. The 8 corporators in my jurisdiction and their men help us round the clock by distributing food to migrant labourers. In addition, more than 59 masjids and madrassas and 15 non-government organisations (NGOs) are helping the needy by giving them food, water and grains on a daily basis,” said Sawant.

111 FIRs on Tuesday against 165 people

The Mumbai Police lodged 111 FIRs against 165 people and arrested 99 people on Tuesday for lockdown violations. A maximum of 56 cases were in central region and 34 in west region, the worst-affected areas in the city. A maximum of 40 FIRs were for not wearing masks, 31 for gathering in one place and 24 for illegal use of vehicles. The remaining cases were against shops/hawkers operating illegally.

6 cops from Vakola test positive in special drive for cops

An assistant police inspector from Sahar police station and five constables from Vakola police station tested positive in a special testing drive for cops wherein around 100 policemen were tested. Shashikant Mane, senior inspector of Sahar police station, said “After our API tested positive we quarantined eight policemen from Sahar police station.”

Till Wednesday evening, 106 police personnel have tested positive while three constables succumbed to the disease.

141 positive in state police, 11 recovered

A total of 141 police personnel, including 16 officers and 125 men, across the state tested positive. However, of them, five officers and six men have recovered from the diease.

Meanwhile, a total of 83,156 FIRs have been registered and 16,897 people were arrested across the state for lockdown violations. A total of 49,802 vehicles were seized and ₹2.94 crore was collected in fines. Police helpline 100 has received 80,617 calls from across the state for Covid-19 related issues.

Duo booked for using Vidhan Sabha logo to roam during lockdown

Matunga police booked two people for using a sticker of ‘Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Member’ on their car to avoid being stopped at Nakabandi points. The father-son duo has been served with a notice for violating lockdown norms.

According to the police, the incident was reported on April 28 when the accused Kamlesh Shah, 54, was stopped by cops at a Nakabandi and could not give any evidence to prove he was a member of the Vidhan Sabha. The accused were later released, said Vijay Singh Ghadge, senior inspector, Matunga police station.

Man clings out of a window of a quarantined building

The Mumbai Police was informed through a Twitter post that a person was clinging out of the window at a quarantine centre in Kanjurmarg (west) on Wednesday. The user posted pictures of the man outside the window and complained to the police stating the man was doing stunts. The police said they have started a probe into the incident.

(With inputs from Pratik Salunke, Faisal Tandel, Jayprakash S Naidu)