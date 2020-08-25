Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Police to file FIR against 5 in Raigad building collapse in Maharashtra

Police to file FIR against 5 in Raigad building collapse in Maharashtra

Raigad superintendent of police (SP) Anil Paraskar said the FIR would be filed against the builder and four others: the contractor, engineer, architect, and the building consultant.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 10:49 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Mahad (Raigad)

People console each other at the site of the building collapse, in Mahad on Tuesday. (PTI)

A day after a five-storeyed building collapsed in Mahad town of Maharashtra’s Raigad district, which is located around 170 kilometres (km) from Mumbai, police said they had started the process of filing the first information report (FIR) against five people.

Raigad superintendent of police (SP) Anil Paraskar said the FIR would be filed against the builder and four others: the contractor, engineer, architect, and the building consultant.

The SP said the collapsed building had 95 residents. “Fortunately, 75 had managed to come out before the incident occurred. The person, who died in the incident, is not a resident of the building. He has been identified as Sameer Sayyed,” he added.

Maharashtra minister for urban development Eknath Shinde, who visited the site, said the police have been instructed to book all those responsible for the incident. “We will not spare anyone. Information is being gathered on whether structural audit of this building was conducted.”



Aditi Tatkare, guardian minister for Raigad district, said a committee would be formed to probe the incident. “The panel will investigate how and why this happened. Structural audit will also be carried out of other buildings to prevent similar incidents,” Tatkare said.

