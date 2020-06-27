Politicos decide to scale down festivities, Dahi Handi, Ganesh festival to be a low-key affair

Dahi Handi and Ganesh Festival will be a low-key affair this year, as many politicians who organise them, have decided to scale down the festivities, due to the spread of novel coronavirus.

Political analysts point out that the politicos are averse to take any risk in the current pandemic situation. “There is a fear that if something goes wrong and there is a spike in Covid-19 cases in their areas, it will hurt their political image and their credibility will be damaged,” said Surendra Jondhale, a political analyst.

BJP legislator Ram Kadam, who organises a grand Dahi Handi function annually at Ghatkopar, has decided to cancel the celebration. “We aim to serve people; hence we cannot risk their health. Lakhs of people get together every year to celebrate Dahi Handi, thus social distancing is impossible. We have decided to cancel the event this year,” said Kadam. In 2009, Kadam had ahead with the celebration, despite the spread of swine flu. Major mandals had called of the celebrations then.

During Dahi Handi, politicians sponsor t-shirts, refreshments, cash prizes and even arrange for trucks to transport revellers.

The Ganesh festival on August 22, will be a low-key affair this year, as the height of the idol is restricted. The ruling party Shiv Sena has said that it will abide by the government’s directive to scale down the festivities. The Ganesh festival has played a pivotal role in the growth of the Shiv Sena as most of its top leaders have headed Ganesh mandals. The festival has proved to be an effective platform to consolidate its workers. Even the secretary of Lalbaugcha Raja, Sudhir Salvi, is a senior Sena office bearer.

Sena legislator, Ajay Choudhari said the party is coordinating with the mandals. “Most of the office bearers of these mandals are from Sena. They have all decided to scale down the festivities and adhere to the directions given by the state government,” said Choudhari. “Our main priority is the safety of the local population,” he added.