Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Poonam Pandey, friend booked for lockdown violation

Poonam Pandey, friend booked for lockdown violation

Model Poonam Pandey and her friend were booked for lockdown violation by the Marine drive police on Sunday. They were roaming around in their car, which was seized. The two were detained and then...

Updated: May 11, 2020 01:13 IST

By Faisal Tandel,

Model Poonam Pandey and her friend were booked for lockdown violation by the Marine drive police on Sunday. They were roaming around in their car, which was seized. The two were detained and then released after a notice.

Her friend was identified as Sam Ahamad Bombay, 46, a film director and a resident of Bandra (West). They were roaming around in a BMW car on Sunday around 8.05pm.

Sangramsingh Nishandar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1 confirmed that Pandey and her friend were detained and later released for lockdown violation. Their car was also seized. A case has been registered against the two at Marine Drive police station under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 22:48 IST
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
May 11, 2020 00:43 IST
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 23:24 IST
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
May 10, 2020 20:09 IST

latest news

Nine buses ferried migrants from Thane to MP border
May 11, 2020 01:36 IST
Poonam Pandey, friend booked for lockdown violation
May 11, 2020 01:13 IST
DRDO develops devices to sanitise phones, currency notes
May 11, 2020 01:07 IST
‘All of India praying for our former PM’: Leaders wish Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
May 11, 2020 00:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.