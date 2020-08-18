Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Portion of vacant building collapses in Bandra, 2 injured

Portion of vacant building collapses in Bandra, 2 injured

Part of a vacated residential building near Rizvi College, in Bandra (West), collapsed, on Monday. Two people are injured in the incident. Emergency responders are at the site of...

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:14 IST

By Sagar Pillai,

Part of a vacated residential building near Rizvi College, in Bandra (West), collapsed, on Monday. Two people are injured in the incident. Emergency responders are at the site of the level-3 collapse.

Fire brigade team have so far rescued seven people. Search and rescue operation were still on till the time of going to print.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell, around 8.30pm, Kalpana Building collapsed on the four-storeyed Hardik Villa residential complex, on Sherley Rajan Road, near Rizvi College.

The collapse damaged the compound wall and ground floor of Hardik Villa. The cars parked on the road were also damaged. After the incident, Hardik Villa has been vacated.



Civic official said that Kalpana Building is more than two decades old. It tilted towards Hardik Villa and collapsed within a few seconds.

Saduq Rizvi, a resident of the area, said, “We heard a loud noise and saw that huge portion of the vacant building had collapsed, damaging another building, it’s ground floor and the road that passes through both the buildings. Few persons are feared to be trapped.”

Swapna Mhatre, local corporator, said, “The injured have been sent to a hospital and are being treated.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

President nod to change of HRD ministry’s name to ministry of education
Aug 18, 2020 00:17 IST
Portion of vacant building collapses in Bandra, 2 injured
Aug 18, 2020 00:14 IST
Plan for Covid test at airport for int’l flyers
Aug 18, 2020 00:12 IST
‘Can’t waste a year’: SC rejects NEET, JEE delay
Aug 18, 2020 00:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.