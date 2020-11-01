Post-Covid care centre in Thane gaining momentum

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s post-Covid care facility is getting a good response with more than 25 recovered patients visiting the centre on a daily basis for further recovery aid.

The post-Covid care facility situated at Majiwada includes a counsellor, a physiotherapist and provides regular yoga sessions.

Dr Raju Murudkar, medical health officer, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “Although we are getting a good response from people, currently there are around 25 people visiting on a regular basis while we have a capacity for more than 200. After spending days together in quarantine or in hospitals, it becomes difficult for many positive patients to visit such centres immediately after recovery. We are hoping for a better response over time.

“The main aim of this centre is the physical and mental well-being of those who have recovered from Covid. As the virus affects the lungs and lowers the immunity, pulmonary physiotherapy to strengthen the lungs along with regular exercises and proper diet help revive one’s body. We have designated doctors for the same. They will guide those visiting the centre. Moreover, many find it difficult to cope up after being in isolation for long periods. We have counsellors who help such individuals as well,” added Murudkar.

A helpline number 86573 97952 is also provided for those who need to make any appointment in Thane or for inquiries. On a daily basis, there are 10 to 15 such calls made on the helpline in Thane.

Dr Pramod Patil, medical officer and in-charge of Post-Covid Centre, Thane, said, “Most people who visit regularly are for the yoga sessions, the various exercises focus on breathing and building one’s strength. Till now, we have mainly those between the age group of 40 and 60 years. They undergo weakness, complain of body pain, loss of appetite and chest pain.”

Meanwhile, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has also launched its helpline number - 88790 38566. The centre was inaugurated in the beginning of this week and the response is just picking up through word of mouth.