Post department dedicates postal cover to migrants

India Post, Mumbai, paid a tribute to migrant workers on Wednesday by releasing a special postal cover dedicated to them.

The official release of the postal cover took place at the Mumbai General Post Office (GPO) and the special covers were released by five workers from different sectors, said a GPO official.

“This special cover is a tribute to those migrant workers whose grit, tenacity and labour have a big hand in building the city and making our lives smooth and seamless. Whether it is the taxi and auto drivers, the jewellery artisans of Zaveri Bazar, the construction building workers or the Bollywood technicians, most of whom hail from different areas of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha. It is their silent contribution that has made Mumbai the financial powerhouse to the world,” said Swati Pandey, postmaster general, India Post, Mumbai and head of Mumbai GPO.

The chief postmaster general, Maharashtra and Goa, Harish Chandra Agrawal was also present at the release. “At this point in time, when the world is fighting against Covid-19, we are witnessing a very sad state of migrant workers who are struggling to get back home. They indeed are the most poignant victims of the circumstance. This special cover is an attempt to keep their struggles and contributions recorded in the history of India,” added Pandey.