Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Post-lockdown: Ro-ro operators re-think operations, schedule

Post-lockdown: Ro-ro operators re-think operations, schedule

Launched just a few days before the Maharashtra government announced a lockdown in the state owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) services operators are now re-thinking...

Updated: May 13, 2020 23:15 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

Launched just a few days before the Maharashtra government announced a lockdown in the state owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) services operators are now re-thinking ferry schedules, price and operating times once it opens post-lockdown.

Mumbai’s ro-ro services between city’s Ferry Wharf and Mandwa in Alibaug was launched on March 15. The large passenger-vehicle transport ship can carry 145 vehicles and 500 passengers at one-go. M2M Ferries Private Limited (MFLP), the operators, is now surveying to understand travel patterns in the coming months.

A spokesperson from MFLP said, “A lot has changed since the outbreak and lockdown. While we have seen a rapid increase in travel demand between Mumbai and Alibaug in the last five years, we want to understand what will be the utility in the monsoon.”

During the launch, it was estimated that MFLP along with the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) will run two services to and from Mandwa for a month initially, which will be increased to six trips, during the monsoon.



“We are expecting people to use it for a quick getaway post lockdown. We are also working on our standard-operating-procedures to adhere to social distancing norms,” the spokesperson added.

The 19-km sea-route between Mumbai and Mandwa by the ro-ro is covered in an hour instead of four hours taken to cover the 113 km distance by road. The M2M1 ship, which can travel at a speed of 15 knots, arrived from Greece in the city on February 14.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
May 13, 2020 23:51 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
May 13, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

Two held with 400 gram opium in Mohali
May 14, 2020 01:10 IST
Rs 20-lakh cr central package evokes mixed response from Punjab industry
May 14, 2020 01:09 IST
Hiccups on Day 1 as Panjab University reopens offices
May 14, 2020 01:07 IST
Two Ludhiana MC employees suspended for demanding money from migrant workers
May 14, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.