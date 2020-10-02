Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Pothole menace: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport employee injured as two-wheeler loses balance

Pothole menace: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport employee injured as two-wheeler loses balance

A day after an MNS leader lost balance after hitting a pothole, a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) employee suffered injuries on both his legs after he suffered a similar...

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:58 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

A day after an MNS leader lost balance after hitting a pothole, a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) employee suffered injuries on both his legs after he suffered a similar fate here on Thursday. This is the third such incident in recent times within the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation jurisdiction.

While residents and commuters are irked with the pothole menace in the city, the civic body is waiting for the monsoon to end to start filling the potholes across the city.

Avtar Singh, 51, was heading for KDMT duty at around 2:30 pm on Thursday when his two-wheeler lost balance at a pothole at Sahajanand Chowk. He has not made any official complaints.

“The incident occurred as I lost balance while crossing the junction on my bike. At a few places, the potholes have been filled with gravel and paver blocks, leading to accidents. I have swelling on my left knee and injuries on my right. I have consulted a doctor and taken medications. However, after the pain did not subside, I decided to get a scan done, but Friday being a national holiday, no scanning centres were operational,” said Singh.

Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC, said, “There have not been any police complaints or official records saying these incidents occurred due to potholes. However, we have planned to fill all potholes and level roads across the KDMC jurisdiction from October 15. We are waiting for the monsoon to recede, because if it does not dry up it will lead to further damage.”

On Thursday, Prashant Pomendkar, city co-ordinator of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena from Dombivli, who was on his way to join his party’s protest against the potholes in KDMC, fell off his two-wheeler at Tilak Road in Dombivli and had to get 10 stitches on his left leg.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Oct 02, 2020 22:13 IST
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
Oct 02, 2020 21:54 IST
CSK vs SRH Live: Abdul Samad picks maiden wicket, Jadhav gone
Oct 02, 2020 22:21 IST
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Oct 02, 2020 19:58 IST

latest news

Ghaziabad achieves target of conducting 6,000 Covid tests daily
Oct 02, 2020 22:24 IST
Two more arrested for the double murder of property dealers in Greater Noida West
Oct 02, 2020 22:23 IST
Fire at shopping complex in Thane, none injured
Oct 02, 2020 22:22 IST
India encourages indigenous vaccine production, says PM Modi
Oct 02, 2020 22:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.