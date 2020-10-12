Sections
Power in Mumbai likely to be restored in an hour, say officials

Many part in the city and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are without power due to grid failure. Local services too have been disrupted. Many people tweeted to say that they have been stranded since 10:05 am.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 11:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Mumbai

There is citywide power outage in Mumbai. (ANI Photo )

The officials in Mumbai have said that the issue of power outage will be resolved in about an hour. They said that there has been a central grid failure at Kalwa affecting supply and Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

State energy minister Nitin Raut said that the Maharashtra Electricity Transmission Company was undertaking maintenance works at the 400KV Kalwa-Padga GIS Centre. “There was a technical error when maintenance works were on affecting power supply in Mumbai and Thane region,” Raut said, adding that the supply is expected to be restored in 45 minutes.

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.”

Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to Mumbai.

