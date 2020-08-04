Praveen Pardeshi to soon join UNITAR

Sections
Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Former Mumbai civic commissioner Praveen Pardeshi will soon join United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) as global programme coordinator after the Appointments Committee of the cabinet of the Central government approved the proposal on Tuesday. After being transferred as Mumbai municipal commissioner during the Covid-19 pandemic, Pardeshi was appointed as an additional chief secretary of urban development department on May 9. The 1985 batch IAS officer is due for retirement in November 2021.

Pardeshi was reportedly unhappy with the way he was removed from the civic body. He had protested the transfer by heading on a two-week leave. The proposal for his international deputation was sent to the Centre by the state government on July 8. Pardeshi was assumed to be among the top contenders for the post of next chief secretary.

Principal secretary Bhushan Gagarani has been given additional charge of the urban development department.

The ACC has also cleared the appointment of Pune collector Naval Kishore Ram (2008 batch IAS officer) as deputy secretary in Prime Minister’s Office for four years.



