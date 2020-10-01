Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Pre-booking may be must in BMC’s SOP for eateries in Mumbai

Pre-booking may be must in BMC’s SOP for eateries in Mumbai

With the state government’s announcement of reopening of hotels and restaurants from Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to encourage customers to...

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:37 IST

By Sagar Pillai and Eeshanpriya MS,

With the state government’s announcement of reopening of hotels and restaurants from Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to encourage customers to pre-book their seats and direct restaurants not to accept customers without pre-booking.

This will be part of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for restaurant owners and customers to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour. The SOP is being drafted and is expected to be finalised by Monday.

The SOP will be divided into two parts – for customers and restaurant owners – and will include sanitising, wearing masks, social distancing and getting restaurant staff to wear gloves and masks throughout.

The notification issued by the state government on Wednesday allowed hotels, bars, restaurants, food courts, shut for more than six months, to operate at 50% of their capacity. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), said, “We have planned to ensure an arrangement of pre-booking of seats at restaurants to avoid unnecessary crowding. The restaurant owners will have to take precautions to ensure this transition, of opening up their spaces for customers, takes place smoothly. Their seating arrangement should be made in a way that social distancing is maintained.”

Restaurant owners will have to ensure regular sanitising of the eating space and maintain hygiene in the kitchen. Also, periodic testing of its staff will be mandatory, as per the upcoming SOP of the BMC.

Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, spokesperson of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India, said, “I think people are more cautious to wait outside the restaurants in this pandemic and so pre-booking will work. I don’t agree that there will be overcrowding the moment we open restaurants as consumers’ confidence is low. We are on a wait-and-watch mode and will see how it unfolds.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stubble burns, farmers from Haryana say they have no option
Oct 02, 2020 00:29 IST
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
Oct 01, 2020 22:58 IST
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Oct 01, 2020 22:33 IST
Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Oct 02, 2020 01:03 IST

latest news

Commuters hassled as Chandigarh borders sealed to stop protesters
Oct 02, 2020 01:42 IST
Chandigarh: Parole, interim bail of prisoners extended till Nov 10
Oct 02, 2020 01:32 IST
September’s GST revenue best of this fiscal as business activity picks up
Oct 02, 2020 01:31 IST
Making Chandigarh safe and secure my priority: SSP Chahal
Oct 02, 2020 01:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.