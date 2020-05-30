Pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai on June 1: IMD

The weather bureau on Friday issued a warning for rain and thundershowers in Mumbai and Palghar from June 1. Thane, too, could witness showers from May 31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai’s district rainfall warning said. It also predicted rain and thundershowers, with lightning and gusty winds, for parts of south Konkan from May 31. “A low pressure area is likely to form over south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea around May 31. It is likely to form into a depression and move north-north-westwards towards the west coast, leading to rain and thundershowers...,” said an IMD official.

Thundershowers have been predicted for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and isolated areas in Vidarbha from May 31.

The official onset date of the south-west monsoon over Mumbai was declared as June 11.