Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Products made by state self-help groups now available on Amazon

Products made by state self-help groups now available on Amazon

In a first, the Maharashtra government has tied up with global online retail portal Amazon to sell products made by self-help groups (SHG) of the state. So far, 33 products made by...

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 00:54 IST

By Faisal Malik,

In a first, the Maharashtra government has tied up with global online retail portal Amazon to sell products made by self-help groups (SHG) of the state. So far, 33 products made by these self-help groups are available on the portal. State rural development minister Hasan Mushrif made the announcement on Wednesday.

In addition, 50 products are also available on Government-e-Marketplace (GeM), an initiative of the Central government where common user goods and services can be procured by government departments.

The initiative is part the rural development department’s Umed — Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission, which was started to provide market for the products made by self-help groups.

The products have been listed on Amazon under the brand name ‘Wardhini’, as these are made by self-help groups from Wardha district.



“Like other sectors, self-help groups also suffered huge economic losses due to lockdown imposed to contain spread of the pandemic. Now, they have been made available on an international platform which will enable them to restart their business,” Mushrif said.

This process was started on a pilot basis in May with two products — paper bags and terracotta jewelry — listed on Amazon. The products received good response, leading to a business of more than ₹2 lakh for the self-help groups.

“Considering the response, we have now registered 33 products on Amazon, such as eight varieties of papad, four varieties of paper bags, four types of terracotta jewellery, four types of cooking masala, nutri biscuits, masks etc,” the minister said.

“The 50 products available on GeM are made by self-help groups from different districts. ,Soon products made by self-help groups from various districts will also be made available on Amazon. They have been asked to provide their best products, and some selected ones will be registered on the online retail platform,” said a senior official from the rural development department.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I’m all for masks: Donald Trump says he would wear it in close quarters
Jul 02, 2020 01:16 IST
Prisoners out on temporary bail cannot report to police station via video calling: HC
Jul 02, 2020 00:56 IST
Woman kills 4-year-old over family feud, arrested
Jul 02, 2020 00:55 IST
Products made by state self-help groups now available on Amazon
Jul 02, 2020 00:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.