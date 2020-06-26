Psychiatrists to re-issue policy on reporting suicides

Sections
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:31 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

After actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, the Bombay Psychiatric Society (BPS) has criticised a section of the media for violating rules laid down by the Press Council of India (PCI) while reporting Rajput’s death. BPS plans to re-issue the media guidelines for suicide coverage.

Dr Milan Balakrishnan, secretary, BPS, said on Thursday, “The media’s reporting on suicide has a huge impact on the minds of people along with the family members of the deceased. Such irresponsible coverage increases stigmatisation of people suffering from mental ailments. We request the media not to unnecessarily sensitise the death of a young actor.”

Rajput died by suicide in his Bandra home on June 14. The police have found no suicide note and are currently investigating his death. Several reports published afterwards made unverified claims about the actor’s mental health and emotional state. Photos of Rajput’s dead body were also circulated on social media, which is a violation of the guidelines laid down for suicide reportage as such images are traumatic for the surviving family and can act as triggers for those who have mental health issues. City psychiatrists have widely criticised the media coverage of Rajput’s death as irresponsible, citing the guidelines laid out by the World Health Organization on how suicides should be reported by the press.

In an open letter dated June 22, BPS further stated, “A number of statements have been incorrectly ascribed to him [a psychiatrist] giving the impression that doctor-patient confidentiality has been breached. Already, clarification has been issued regarding the inaccurate and distorted nature of the reporting of the concerned doctor.”



Dr Balakrishnan also said that BPS plans to reissue guidelines for the media coverage suicides. “PCI has made their rules by adopting WHO guidelines. We are therefore planning to formulate one policy focusing on do-s and don’t-s for India media,” he said.

