Public spat within BJP over legislative Council polls continues

Public spat within BJP over legislative Council polls continues

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, public spat within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over nomination of candidates to the Legislative Council has continued. After senior party leader Eknath...

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:48 IST

By Ketaki Ghoge,

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, public spat within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over nomination of candidates to the Legislative Council has continued. After senior party leader Eknath Khadse’s allegations that the state leadership betrayed him and other Other Backward Class (OBC) leaders, which was followed by a rebuttal by party state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, another BJP leader, Ram Shinde, has expressed unhappiness about the way candidates were nominated.

Shinde, former BJP minister and a ‘Dhangar’ or shepherd community leader, took to micro-blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday to taunt Patil and his former colleague Pankaja Munde. He tweeted, “In the backdrop of the legislative Council polls, BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil tweeted: Aspirants and leaders desiring legislative Council nomination will understand and learn. Pankaja Munde seems to have studied this quickly in two days (That’s why Ramesh Karad got nomination). Others and I could not manage it.”

Shinde’s jibe was aimed at state BJP’s last minute decision to switch one of the four candidates wherein the party dropped Dr Ajit Gopchade and gave Karad, considered close to Munde, a ticket instead. The move has raised several eyebrows within the party. As opposed to Munde, Shinde is considered to be close to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On Thursday, Shinde said, “I was keen on nomination to legislative Council, and as I have tweeted, I failed to study well while Munde managed to get a nomination for Karad.” He indicated that Munde used pressure tactics to get the ticket as she had earlier tweeted that she was learning to start from zero again, as a signal to party leadership.



Munde did not comment on the issue.

BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil has made it clear that the Central leadership was opposed to giving council poll tickets to anyone who had lost state Assembly polls. Both Munde and Shinde had lost in the Assembly polls held in October.

Earlier, Khadse had slammed Fadnavis for side-lining OBC leaders like himself and stabbing him in the back. Patil had then retorted saying Khadse had forgotten the many opportunities that the party gave him, including chance to contest Assembly polls seven times, two term MP nomination to his daughter-in-law, an MLC nomination to his son earlier, nomination to his daughter to contest 2019 Assembly polls etc.

Thackeray, 8 others declared elected unopposed, to take oath on Monday

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others were announced as unopposed elected members of the legislative Council on Thursday. The nine members will take oath at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday.

Besides Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader and deputy chairman of the legislative Council Neelam Gorhe; BJP’s Ramesh Karad, Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke, Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil; NCP’s Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari; and Congress’s Rajesh Rathod have been elected as members in 78-member upper house.

