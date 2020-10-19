Public transport to soon open for more sectors: Maharashtra government to Bombay HC

The Maharashtra government on Monday informed the Bombay high court (HC) that it has not conducted a meeting of all stakeholders for the usage of public transport services, as per the previous directions of the court, and would require some time to convene the meeting. The state, however, informed that it had held a meeting of various department heads under the chairmanship of state chief secretary, to deliberate on increasing public transport services for various sectors.

After the court asked the state government to consider allowing daily wagers, vendors and shop employees to use trains, and to increase services corresponding to the number of such commuters, the state informed the court that Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) had both increased daily services to 700.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni, while hearing a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) filed by individual lawyers and the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, seeking allowance for advocates to avail suburban local services, was informed by advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni that the state was inclined to permit the same. He, however, added that the state was working on the modalities to ensure that the facility was not misused as a lot of people had been caught travelling with fake IDs.

The state said that it would consider the lawyers’ request by Tuesday and take a decision on the same. After hearing the submissions, the HC indicated that the earlier arrangements for lawyers on an experimental basis would continue till November 6, and posted the matter for further hearing on October 29.

Kumbhakoni submitted that though the court had directed the state to conduct a meeting of all stakeholders from sectors which have been opened up, the same was not conducted, and it needed more time to convene the same. He, however, assured the bench that a meeting of all department heads had been conducted, and the issue of allowing the normal public to travel by local trains was discussed. Kumbhakoni added that it was decided to allow all women – from essential services as well as other sectors –to travel on local trains from October 17.

“The further decision of opening local trains will be taken in a phase-wise manner depending on the situation in Mumbai,” said Kumbhakoni.

After hearing the submissions, the bench reiterated its stand that it was concerned about the survival of everyone and hence, wanted to know how soon public transport could be made available for all sectors. It also brought up the option of introducing staggered work timings. The court said that while it was continuing the temporary arrangement for lawyers to travel on local trains, it did not want a situation wherein the courts would have to be shut.

The bench further directed the state to consider the representation of lawyers to allow registered clerks to travel by local trains as well as use public transport by Tuesday and said that it would hear the matter further on October 29.