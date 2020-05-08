Publicise free medical screening scheme for migrants: HC to state

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the state to publicise its scheme for free medical screening of migrant workers, who want to return to their hometowns, at the point of boarding. The HC’s directive came while it was hearing public interest litigations (PILs) wherein petitioners said the initiative of the government was not known to many. The court has also directed the state to take appropriate decision on bearing the travel expenses of the migrants.

A single-judge bench of justice SC Gupte while hearing the PILs filed by several non-government organisations was informed that the homeless, migrants and slum-dwellers needed state support to tide over the lockdown. The plea claimed that as per the procedure laid down by the state, migrants wanting to return home had to have a medical clearance certificate to be allowed to board the transportation facility. The said the additional cost could not be borne by all migrants and urged that the state pay for it too.

While answering the concerns of the petitioners regarding medical certificates, the state lawyer submitted that since May 7, the state government had discontinued the need to submit a medical certificate while seeking permission to travel. The advocate said as per the order signed by Maharashtra chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, screening of migrants would be done by government medical staff at the time of start of the journey, free of cost. Thereafter, the medical officer in-charge will issue a list of passengers who have been screened and have not displayed any influenza-like illness.

However, the counsel for a petitioner submitted that this new initiative was not known to the migrants and hence, needed to be adequately publicised. Friday’s incident at Aurangabad wherein 16 migrants were run over by a goods train was also cited as a point of reference to emphasise the need to publicise the initiative.

In light of the submissions, the court directed the government to give adequate publicity to free medical screenings of migrant workers and also inform the court as to who would be bearing the travel expenses of the migrants, and posted the matter for hearing in due course.