Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Pydhonie hotelier arrested for firing at labourer

Pydhonie hotelier arrested for firing at labourer

Accused said he was tired of fights among alcoholics and drug addicts near his house and decided to threaten them to scare them away with his airgun

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 10:06 IST

By Manish K Pathak, Hindustan Times Mumbai

For representational purpose

A 32-year-old hotelier from Pydhonie here was arrested on Sunday for firing his airgun at a labourer and injuring him. According to Pydhonie police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening at around 10 pm when a group of labourers were sitting under the JJ Flyover near Noor Mohammadi Hotel in Pydhonie and allegedly consuming alcohol.

Also read: Jammu police nab two dealers for selling PDS ration illegally

One of the labourers, Jitendra Kumar Gurup Chand, was hit on his right leg by shrapnel and he started bleeding. Chand saw three persons standing on the second floor of the building that houses Noor Mohammadi Hotel, with one of them holding an airgun, said police.

“In his statement, Chand said the man had pointed his gun at him and asked him to leave the area,” said a police officer. Chand and others then went to JJ Hospital where the shrapnel was removed from his leg.

On Saturday, Chand registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Pydhonie police station. “We conducted an inquiry and after questioning several people in the building, as per the statement given by Chand, the accused was identified and arrested under the charges of 326 (offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms act,” said senior inspector Subhash Dudhgaokar of the Pydhonie police station.



The accused, Mohammad Qureshi, is a hotelier and lives in Pydhonie. Initial investigations reveal that Qureshi was fed up with fights between alcoholics or drug addicts outside his house, and decided to threaten them to scare them away with his airgun, said police.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM-initiated 500-bed Covid care hospital in Patna to open today
Aug 24, 2020 10:30 IST
CWC meet: Possible scenarios
Aug 24, 2020 10:25 IST
Don’t delay development projects, Jammu and Kashmir LG tells officers
Aug 24, 2020 10:21 IST
Light rain likely in Delhi
Aug 24, 2020 10:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.