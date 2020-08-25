Sections
Raigad building collapse: After 19 hours under debris, 4-year-old survives

Raigad building collapse: After 19 hours under debris, 4-year-old survives

Officials said Mohammad Bangi was rushed to a nearby hospital and that he has suffered minor injuries

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 14:11 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Mahad (Raigad)

NDRF personnel sift through the rubble with the help of a sniffer dog in search of survivors at the collapse site in Mahad in Raigad. (PTI)

Rescuers pulled out a four-year-old boy alive from the debris of a five-storeyed building almost 19 hours after it collapsed at Mahad near Mumbai on Monday. Officials said Mohammad Bangi was rushed to a nearby hospital and that he has suffered minor injuries.

Also read: Police to file FIR against 5 in building collapse

His aunt, Rupasa, said the boy was trapped under the debris along with his two sisters and mother. “His three family members are still trapped under the rubble. I pray for everyone’s survival,” she said.

The 10-year-old building collapsed on Monday evening and around 25 people were initially trapped. The rescuers have so far saved seven people while the search is still on for others.

