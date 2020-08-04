Railway hospital in Mumbai to get Covid-19 testing lab in November

Sections
Updated: Aug 04, 2020 00:50 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

The Jagjivan Ram Hospital at Mumbai Central, which is operated by the Indian Railways, will get a dedicated Covid-19 testing laboratory, which will have a capacity to conduct 500 real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests every day.

“The laboratory will be of biosafety level 3. It will be the first-of-its-kind testing facility operated by Indian Railways. The laboratory will be able to carry virology, pathological and fungal tests,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR.

A tender for the laboratory has been floated by WR and bids have been invited for its construction. The lab is expected to be functional by November and will be built at a cost of ₹3.2 crore.

Currently, the hospital, which operates as a Covid-19 facility, collects the swab samples and sends them to government-run hospitals in the city for testing.



Recently, Western Railway (WR) had manufactured swab sample collection kiosks at the facility. The kiosks were manufactured at the railways’ Lower Parel workshop to help healthcare workers collect the swab samples without exposing themselves to the virus.

In its fight against Covid-19, the railways had also manufactured intubation boxes, which act as a shield between patients and doctors, thereby limiting the doctor from virus exposure while intubating a patient.

The railways has also installed vending machines for masks, sanitisers and gloves for passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Dadar station.

