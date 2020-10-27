Sections
Railway ministry permits lawyers to travel on Mumbai local trains

Lawyers will be permitted to travel by local trains starting from Tuesday, after the railway ministry gave approval for the same on Monday evening.The state government last week...

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Lawyers will be permitted to travel by local trains starting from Tuesday, after the railway ministry gave approval for the same on Monday evening.

The state government last week had allowed lawyers to travel on local trains during non-peak hours as per the directions of the Bombay high court (HC). The arrangement is on an experimental basis till November 23 and only available for lawyers affiliated with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa as well as their registered clerks.

Lawyers and court will now be permitted to use train services before 8am, between 11am and 4pm and post 7pm on working days.

