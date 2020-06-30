Railways to expand Mumbai local services from July 1 only for essential services personnel

The trains will not be for general passengers and will only carry essential services personnel identified by the State government. (File photo)

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the national transporter will expand its suburban services in Mumbai from Wednesday and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones.

But the trains will not be for general passengers and will only carry essential services personnel identified by the State government.

“Railways to expand to 350 local trains in Mumbai from tomorrow. As identified by State govt., essential staff incl. employees of Centre, IT, GST, Customs, Postal, Nationalised Banks, MBPT, Judiciary, Defence & Raj Bhavan allowed. No services yet for general passengers,” Goyal tweeted.

The Central and Western Railway Zones which service Mumbai had resumed their select suburban services (for essential staff only) from June 15.

The Central Railways currently runs 200 trains in the Mumbai division and 150 will be added from Wednesday, taking the total to 350.

The Western Railways will add 148 more trains on Wednesday to the 202 services that are currently running.

Goyal’s announcement came a day after Maharashtra decided to extend the lockdown till July 31 to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 1,74,761.