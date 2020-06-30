Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Railways to expand Mumbai local services from July 1 only for essential services personnel

Railways to expand Mumbai local services from July 1 only for essential services personnel

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the national transporter will expand its suburban services in Mumbai from Wednesday and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The trains will not be for general passengers and will only carry essential services personnel identified by the State government. (File photo)

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the national transporter will expand its suburban services in Mumbai from Wednesday and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones.

But the trains will not be for general passengers and will only carry essential services personnel identified by the State government.

“Railways to expand to 350 local trains in Mumbai from tomorrow. As identified by State govt., essential staff incl. employees of Centre, IT, GST, Customs, Postal, Nationalised Banks, MBPT, Judiciary, Defence & Raj Bhavan allowed. No services yet for general passengers,” Goyal tweeted.

The Central and Western Railway Zones which service Mumbai had resumed their select suburban services (for essential staff only) from June 15.



The Central Railways currently runs 200 trains in the Mumbai division and 150 will be added from Wednesday, taking the total to 350.

The Western Railways will add 148 more trains on Wednesday to the 202 services that are currently running.

Goyal’s announcement came a day after Maharashtra decided to extend the lockdown till July 31 to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 1,74,761.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Fatwa’ issued over temple in Islamabad
Jun 30, 2020 23:42 IST
Defunct streetlights repaired, Ludhiana MC to release ₹2.5crore to Tata company
Jun 30, 2020 23:39 IST
338 fresh cases, 4 deaths in Haryana
Jun 30, 2020 23:37 IST
Snatchers injure woman while fleeing with gold chain at Ludhiana
Jun 30, 2020 23:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.