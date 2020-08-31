Rain intensity reduces in Mumbai, IMD predicts moderate rain for today

After moderate to heavy rain over 48 hours on Friday and Saturday, the intensity of rain reduced on Sunday.

The weather bureau has predicted light to moderate rain Monday and very light rain from Tuesday onwards.

Between 8.30am Saturday and 8.30am Sunday, the suburbs recorded 52.9mm rain while 37.2mm was recorded in south Mumbai. On Sunday between 8.30am and 5.30pm, the suburbs recorded moderate rain 26.4mm while light showers were recorded in south Mumbai 8.2mm. Thane recorded 21mm, Dahanu 29.4mm while areas in Palghar recorded 40-45mm rain.

On Sunday, light showers were recorded towards the northern suburbs but intense rainfall was underway over Palghar and further north of the district, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Location wise rain showed 10-40mm rain across most areas in the city between 6am and 6pm. Bandra recorded maximum rain at 29.6 mm followed by Powai 25.6mm, Lokhandwala 22.8mm, and Goregaon 20.5mm.

“The low-pressure weather system over west Madhya Pradesh adjoining Rajasthan is allowing rain intensity to be more over northwestern parts of the country including Rajasthan and Gujarat. Peripheral showers are being witnessed along the north Konkan coast including Palghar and Raigad. However, Mumbai witnessed dull weather and could expect only on and off showers on Monday too,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region IMD.

Over the last 24 hours, Matheran recorded maximum rain along the Konkan coast at 124 mm followed by Mahabaleshwar at 75mm, Thane recorded 60 mm, Dahanu 53 mm and Harnai 27 mm.

Mumbai city and suburbs have recorded 63% excess rain for the season so far and the highest August rain since 1983 at 1,219.4 mm.

The forecast issued for Monday said light showers with the possibility of a few moderate spells.