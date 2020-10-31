Raj Bhavan not a place to practice politics: Shiv Sena on Maharashtra Governor’s nod for MLC nominees

Shiv Sena parliamentarian and its chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, in an indirect remark on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, stated that nobody should practice politics in Raj Bhavan. In a veiled jibe at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Raut said that meeting the Governor, who does not have executive powers on issues pertaining to Maharashtra, is an insult of the state.

Raut, who was speaking at a function of a journalists’ body, Pune Shramik Patrakar Sangh, said that he does not think there would be any dilly-dallying by Koshyari to clear the 12 names proposed by the state for nominations to the legislative Council from the Governor’s quota.

“I don’t think there will be any politics over the names of the 12 MLCs (Members of Legislative Council). If the Governor wants to practice politics, then he must come out of Raj Bhavan and do so. This is applicable to all the Governors. Raj Bhavan is not a place to play politics. We keep the honour and prestige of the position,” Raut said when asked if the Governor would create any hurdles to fill the 12 vacant seats in the upper house of the state legislature.

Raut also said that it has become a trend for political leaders to knock the doors of Raj Bhavan on matters of policy or execution. Recently, leaders from the MNS and Bharatiya Janata Party had met Koshyari and put forth several demands before them.

“Meeting the Governor directly on state-related issues is an insult of Maharashtra. The chief minister and the government are elected by the people. All the issues must be first taken to the minister concerned and the chief minister. Everybody knows that the Governor does not have executive powers,” Raut said.