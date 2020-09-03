Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Raj Thackeray’s letter to Uddhav for reopening temples carries a warning

Raj Thackeray’s letter to Uddhav for reopening temples carries a warning

Maharashtra has most number of Covid 19 patients in the country and the state government is wary of it increasing further.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 12:24 IST

By Naresh Kamath | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Mumbai

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has joined other opposition parties in demanding reopening of temples in Maharashtra. (HT Photo)

Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has now joined the ranks of other opposition leaders demanding the reopening of temples saying people will forcibly reopen temples if this demand is neglected. Raj wrote a letter to his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray expressing disappointment over government’s refusal to accede to the demands.

“I do wonder if the government is in a trance or daze and has turned a deaf ear to the reverent sentiments of Hindus,” MNS chief’s letter says.

Also Read: Opposition corners Sena-led Maharashtra goverment over reopening temples

He further stated that “The citizens need solace and pray to God to save them from this catastrophe. I firmly believe that the government should not be an obstacle between God and its devotees.”

He expressed confidence saying Hindus will abide by all the regulations set by the government. “However, if the government ignores the pleas of the people in this respect, we will then have to put aside the restrictions and march ahead to see our God,” said Raj in his letter.



Also Read: Covid-19: Metro services to remain shut in Maharashtra

The opposition parties like the BJP, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) have all agitated for the reopening of temples. On Monday, Prakash Ambedkar also led a protest outside the Pandharpur temple at Solapur. Ambedkar was allowed to enter the temple for some time.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 10:41 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Sep 03, 2020 12:01 IST
Indian Oil Corp’s VLCC catches fire off Colombo: Report
Sep 03, 2020 12:09 IST

latest news

Children can have Covid antibodies, virus in their system simultaneously
Sep 03, 2020 12:41 IST
Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural varsity announces examination dates for admission to PG, PhD courses
Sep 03, 2020 12:35 IST
Franklin Templeton MF’s closed schemes receive Rs 1,498 cr in two weeks
Sep 03, 2020 12:32 IST
UP school managers association members urge parents to pay education fee
Sep 03, 2020 12:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.