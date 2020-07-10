Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Rajgruh vandalism: 35-year-old arrested, main accused still on the run

Matunga police on Thursday evening arrested a man in connection with the vandalisation of Rajgruh, the house of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, located at the Hindu Colony, Dadar. However,...

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 00:34 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

Matunga police on Thursday evening arrested a man in connection with the vandalisation of Rajgruh, the house of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, located at the Hindu Colony, Dadar. However, the main accused is still at large.

The arrested accused, Umesh Jadhav, a 35-year-old beggar, has been remanded in seven days police custody.

“Jadhav’s image was captured on Tuesday evening when the incident took place. He was standing outside. The hunt for the main accused who had entered the premises and damaged pots is still on,” said Vinoy Kumar Choubey, additional director general (law and order), Mumbai Police.

Jadhav, a pavement dweller from Parel TT area, has not yet revealed any clear reason as to why he helped his partner vandalise the heritage place. Police are interrogating him to know the whereabouts of the wanted accused.



“The main accused’s image got captured in the CCTV installed at the house while he was damaging flower pots in the compound of the house,” said an officer.

The police would add section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the case since Jadhav neither entered the premises nor did he damage the property, and was only present at the spot along with the main accused, said a police officer.

Earlier, a case was registered under sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or more) and 447 (criminal trespass) of the IPC based on the complaint of one of the three grandsons of Dr Ambedkar who reside in the house.

On Tuesday evening around 5.30pm, the accused first threw stones at glass window panels of Rajgruh and then entered through the gate. He was barefoot and damaged flower pots. CCTV cameras were not damaged, a senior police officer said.

The guard at Rajgruh is said to be the witness in the case.

The two-storeyed heritage house of Dr Ambedkar has a museum where his books are kept along with his portrait, ashes and vessels and other artefacts.

Ambedkar’s daughter-in-law and three grandsons Prakash, Bhimrao and Anadrao live at the bungalow.

