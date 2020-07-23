Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Rajgruh vandalism: Second accused arrested in Kalyan

Rajgruh vandalism: Second accused arrested in Kalyan

The Matunga police on Wednesday arrested second accused Vishal Ashok More alias Vitthal Kanya, 20, from Kalyan railway station in connection with the vandalism at Rajgruh, the...

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:37 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The Matunga police on Wednesday arrested second accused Vishal Ashok More alias Vitthal Kanya, 20, from Kalyan railway station in connection with the vandalism at Rajgruh, the house of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, located at the Hindu Colony, Dadar in Central Mumbai. The first accused Umesh Sitaram Jadhav, 35, was arrested two days after the incident on July 9.

“Both the accused were captured in the CCTV camera installed inside the house. Jadhav was found standing outside the Rajgruh, while More went inside the house and damaged the pots in the compound,” said senior inspector Vijaysingh Ghatge of the Matunga police station. More has no permanent place to stay so he was staying on footpath and railway station’s platform.

The incident occurred on July 7. Jadhav was arrested from Matunga, while More was absconding. The CCTV footage was circulated to all the police stations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai and the railway police were also alerted.

During the search, police team spotted More at Kalyan railway station on Wednesday afternoon. After verification, he was brought to the police station and was arrested. It does not appear that he did this intentionally, but we are inquiring further, added Ghatge.



Earlier, a case was registered under sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or more) and 447 (criminal trespass) of the IPC based on the complaint of one of the three grandsons of Dr Ambedkar who reside in the house.

On Tuesday evening around 5.30pm, the accused first threw stones at glass window panels of Rajgruh and then entered through the gate. He was barefoot and damaged flower pots. CCTV cameras were not damaged, a senior police officer said.

The guard at Rajgruh is said to be the witness in the case.

The two-storeyed heritage house of Dr Ambedkar has a museum where his books are kept along with his portrait, ashes and vessels and other artefacts.

Ambedkar’s daughter-in-law and three grandsons Prakash, Bhimrao and Anandrao live at the bungalow.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Air India pilots unhappy with ‘lower’ pay cut taken by top management
Jul 23, 2020 01:20 IST
Second elephant electrocuted in 24 hours in north Bengal; fourth death in two months
Jul 23, 2020 01:12 IST
Unlock Teej: Mehendi craze takes over corona scare?
Jul 23, 2020 01:06 IST
Favipiravir quickens recovery, show trials
Jul 23, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.