Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Rajiv Jalota appointed chairman of Mumbai Port Trust

Rajiv Jalota appointed chairman of Mumbai Port Trust

Maharashtra cadre 1988 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Rajiv Jalota has been appointed as the chairman of Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) under the Union ministry of...

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Maharashtra cadre 1988 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Rajiv Jalota has been appointed as the chairman of Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) under the Union ministry of shipping. The appointment committee of the Union cabinet issued the order for the central deputation on Saturday.

Jalota, who is the first Goods and Services Tax (GST) commissioner of the state, is currently the additional chief secretary in higher and technical education department of the state government. He first served as sales tax commissioner and then as GST commissioner from January 2015 to January 2020. Jalota has also served as additional municipal commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, collector of Yavatmal and Latur districts among his other postings in various state bodies and departments.

The post of MbPT chairman was vacant after former chairman Sanjay Bhatia retired on July 31 and was appointed as up-Lokayukta of the state.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Oct 31, 2020 21:30 IST
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
Oct 31, 2020 22:03 IST
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Sunrisers maul RCB by five wickets
Oct 31, 2020 22:50 IST
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Oct 31, 2020 19:14 IST

latest news

Decline in Punjab’s stubble burning area this year, says official
Oct 31, 2020 22:52 IST
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Oct 31, 2020 22:49 IST
Three held for stabbing sanitation worker to death in Chandigarh
Oct 31, 2020 22:49 IST
Orthodox priest injured in shooting, assailant has fled: French Police
Oct 31, 2020 22:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.