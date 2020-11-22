Ready to extend full cooperation to ED in TRP scam probe: Maharashtra home minister

Anil Deshmukh said that ED is probing only the money laundering part of the scam. (HT FILE)

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a case in the television rating points (TRP) scam, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that the Maharashtra government is ready to extend full support to the central agency. Deshmukh also added that ED is probing only the money laundering part of the scam.

“Mumbai Police are investigating the TRP scam properly. The money laundering part will now be investigated by ED. We are ready to extend full cooperation to the central agency,” Deshmukh said on Saturday.

Both the state and the Centre were at loggerhead over the investigation of the case, in which the Mumbai Police has named Republic TV, two Marathi channels and few other individuals.

The state government on October 21 had withdrawn general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state. Following the withdrawal of the consent, CBI will require the state’s permission to enter Maharashtra for carrying out any investigation. The decision came a day after the probe of the TRP scam was handed over to CBI following recommendations made by the Uttar Pradesh government. Deshmukh had also said the state government suspected the possibility of TRP case’s transfer to the central agency for political reasons.

The alleged TRP scam came to light last month when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.