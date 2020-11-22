Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Ready to extend full cooperation to ED in TRP scam probe: Maharashtra home minister

Ready to extend full cooperation to ED in TRP scam probe: Maharashtra home minister

The state government on October 21 had withdrawn general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:46 IST

By Faisal Malik,

Anil Deshmukh said that ED is probing only the money laundering part of the scam. (HT FILE)

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a case in the television rating points (TRP) scam, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that the Maharashtra government is ready to extend full support to the central agency. Deshmukh also added that ED is probing only the money laundering part of the scam.

“Mumbai Police are investigating the TRP scam properly. The money laundering part will now be investigated by ED. We are ready to extend full cooperation to the central agency,” Deshmukh said on Saturday.

Both the state and the Centre were at loggerhead over the investigation of the case, in which the Mumbai Police has named Republic TV, two Marathi channels and few other individuals.

The state government on October 21 had withdrawn general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state. Following the withdrawal of the consent, CBI will require the state’s permission to enter Maharashtra for carrying out any investigation. The decision came a day after the probe of the TRP scam was handed over to CBI following recommendations made by the Uttar Pradesh government. Deshmukh had also said the state government suspected the possibility of TRP case’s transfer to the central agency for political reasons.

The alleged TRP scam came to light last month when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
Nov 21, 2020 23:02 IST
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Nov 21, 2020 19:20 IST
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Nov 21, 2020 20:08 IST
Rajasthan govt to impose night curfew in 8 districts, fine for not wearing masks hiked to Rs 500
Nov 22, 2020 00:35 IST

latest news

Facebook friend held for kidnapping 15-year-old Panipat girl
Nov 22, 2020 01:19 IST
Donald Trump stays mum on sharing vaccines as leaders push for equality
Nov 22, 2020 01:14 IST
Haryana reports 2,666 fresh cases, 25 deaths
Nov 22, 2020 01:14 IST
Patiala Police forms special teams to study accident blackspots
Nov 22, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.