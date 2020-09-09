Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Record 23,816 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 325 deaths

Record 23,816 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 325 deaths

The number of recovered Covid-19 patients increased to 8,86,462 with 13,906 patients being discharged from the hospitals during the day.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:46 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

Maharashtra’s recovery rate is 70.96 per cent. (HT Photoo)

Maharashtra reported a single-day highest spike of 23,816 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday which took its tally to 9,67,349, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 27,787 with 325 patients succumbing to the viral infection, he added.

The number of recovered Covid-19 patients increased to 8,86,462 with 13,906 patients being discharged from the hospitals during the day.

As per the state government’s data, Mumbai also recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,227 which took its coronavirus tally to 1,60,744, while the death toll in the state capital rose to 7,985 with 43 new fatalities.



Maharashtra’s recovery rate is 70.96 per cent.

Over 48.83 lakh Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far in the state, of which 9,67,349 or 19.81 per cent tested positive.

As many as 16,11,280 people were home quarantined, while 37,644 are in institutional quarantine.

Presently Maharashtra has 2,52,734 active patients, including 65,361 in Pune alone.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Sep 09, 2020 22:39 IST
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 22:31 IST
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

6 executives of Ferozepur division to provide 24x7 services
Sep 09, 2020 23:17 IST
New roles finalised for restructured rly board
Sep 09, 2020 23:15 IST
Empanelled private hospitals can conduct rapid antigen tests: Mohali DC
Sep 09, 2020 23:14 IST
Air passengers entitled to refunds due to lockdown, Centre tells SC
Sep 09, 2020 23:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.