Recovery rate in Kalyan-Dombivli rises from 85% to 90% in last 2 weeks

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:58 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has claimed that the recovery rate in the last two weeks has improved to 90 per cent from the constant 85 per cent for over a month. Although the positivity rate is an average of 17 per cent, only 1.5 lakh of the city’s 18 lakh population has been tested till now.

A fluctuation in the daily number of cases has been noticed between 200 and 500 cases since the last month. This is one of the worst affected corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan region after Mumbai.

At least 50,948 positive cases have been reported till now in the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli.

Confirming the increase in recovery rate, Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC, said, “We are focusing on providing proper treatment and isolation to those infected, only after this are they discharged. On some days, we have discharged more than 400 patients who have been cured completely. This is helping a lot in improving the recovery rate. We are also roping in additional staff and increasing the number of testing gradually, our efforts to set up testing camps in clusters with an increased number of cases seems to help curtail the spread of the virus.”



The civic body hopes that the door-to-door survey under the ‘My Family My Responsibility’ campaign will help identify those with symptoms. The KDMC currently has 22 testing centres across the city. On an average, around 2,400 patients get tested daily across the city. The death rate is currently at 1.95 per cent.

“The market areas are crowded and people step out at night as well for leisure, some restrictions to such activities need to be made. With so many facilities available, the civic body should also make institutional quarantine compulsory so that patients can be monitored,” said Shyamjit Sarkar, 54, resident of Dombivli.

With the help of a strict crackdown, KDMC is trying to create awareness about wearing masks. “Till now, we have fined more than 3,500 people, collected a total of around ₹7 lakh as fine since the rule was implemented,” said a senior official from KDMC. Those found without masks in public places are being fined ₹500 each.

