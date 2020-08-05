Sections
Red alert issued for Mumbai, nearby areas battered by heavy rain

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw its deadliest spell of rain from Monday night to Tuesday morning, which claimed at least three lives in separate incidents.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 09:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Waterlogging at Gandhi market, in Mumbai’s Sion on Wednesday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Heavy rain continued to cripple Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday amid a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Normal life was disrupted as heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging at various places in Mumbai.

“Intense rain is likely in Mumbai today. The city received heavy rainfall at isolated places in the last 12 hours. More impact was on western suburbs with rainfall more than 150 mm,” the IMD said on Wednesday.

The red alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts of Maharashtra. While the warning for Mumbai is just for Wednesday, that for Thane, Palghar and Nashik is for both Wednesday and Thursday.



The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw its deadliest spell of rain from Monday night to Tuesday morning, which claimed at least three lives in separate incidents. The downpour also caused an unprecedented landslide on the western express highway (WEH) in Malad.

Mumbai recorded its second-highest 24-hour rain (268.6mm) in August in 10 years, while also surpassing the 2,000-mm rainfall mark for the season.

Local train services were suspended on some routes in Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday morning due to waterlogging.

Mumbai has already received 53.2% of its average August rainfall. Between 8.30 pm on Monday and 8.30 pm on Tuesday, the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 268.6 mm rain, of which 251 mm was recorded over a 12-hour period between 8.30 pm on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to residents to stay at home.

