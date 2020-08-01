Relief for students in Mumbai awaiting documents for caste validity: Provisional admissions for FYJC quota seats

Sections
Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:40 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

Providing relief to lakhs of first-year junior college (FYJC) aspirants in the state, the education department has allowed provisional admissions under various quotas.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the department said that students who do not have the prerequisite documents to seek admissions to FYJC under various quotas can fill out an undertaking form stating they will submit them at a later date to confirm their admission. Until then, the students will be granted provisional admission.

The portal for admissions for students to fill Part 1 of the form, which includes their basic details, will open on August 1. However, schools across the state are yet to receive the Class 10 mark-sheets. “Due to the current situation, students can upload an e-copy of the SSC results, which they can download from the board website at the time of application. Original mark-sheets, passing certificate, and leaving certificate can be verified at a later date,” states the circular.

Several students and parents had requested the education department to grant an extension for submission of documents like caste validity certificates.



The Maharashtra Navanirman Vidyarthi Sena had also written to the government, requesting that it not deny admission to a student if he/she does not have the document at the moment.

The education department has now said that students who have applied for various certificates but have still not received them, can also upload a copy of the application receipt.

In 2019, the department had decided to allot provisional admissions to students who fall under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) as the two reservations came in a few days before admissions.

Students were asked to submit their documents within six months from the time of admission and were granted provisional admissions based on an undertaking signed by them.

